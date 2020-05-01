|
Marylin I. Fredericks
Appleton - Marylin Illene Fredericks, age 84, passed to eternal life on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Marylin was born on May 30, 1935, to Arnold and Eleonora Breaker in Neenah, WI. Marylin is survived by her husband of 64 years, Rollie Fredericks and their children Jill Jansen, Gary Fredericks, Gregg Fredericks, Jane (Todd) Schneider, Julie (Andrew) Blum, and Glenn Fredericks. A private family service will be held with Pastor Kenneth Frey of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Appleton, officiating.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 1 to May 3, 2020