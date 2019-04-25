|
|
Mathilda Tebon
Sturgeon Bay - Mathilda Tebon, 102, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019, at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. She was born on June 2, 1916, in Brussels to the late William and Mary (Jauquet) Vandertie. On October 23, 1934, she married Jule Tebon who preceded her in death on December 4, 2003.
Jule and Mathilda lived in Little Sturgeon the first 20 years of their marriage and then moved to Neenah, where Tillie worked for 30+ years until her retirement from St. Gabriel's Catholic School as the head cook. The last 9 years she has resided at Sturgeon Bay Health Services.
Tillie loved to play cards and especially loved to cook for her family. Jule and Mathilda had a cottage at Dave's Falls in Amberg for many years where the family always went for deer hunting season. They also had a cottage in Little Sturgeon where they were able to stay close to family and friends.
Survivors include 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren; and friend, Char Hett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 sons, Donald (Gloria), Dale and Baby Roy; 2 sisters, Rose (Bill) Giese and Louisa (John) Dachelet; 6 brothers: William Jr., Gabe (Lena), Alfred (Liz), Harris (Laura), Harvey, and Harold (Laverne); 3 sisters-in-law, Vernil (Ed) Balza, Alice (Bill) Routhioux, and Virginia (Harold) Polecheck.
A memorial service will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with Sue Johnson officiating. Inurnment will be in Stevenson Cemetery in Little Sturgeon. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home on Friday. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
A special thanks to Dr. Maes, and the nurses and staff at Sturgeon Bay Health Services for the excellent care and love she received.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019