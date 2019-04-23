|
Mattelin Annie and Hailey Kaye
Seymour - Sisters Mattelin "Mattie" Annie Samson, age 4 and Hailey Kaye, age 3 months, were delivered into the arms of Jesus and united with Mattie's earthly father, Matthew Samson, on April 19, 2019. Both were born in Green Bay, WI.
Mattie was born on May 29, 2014, and Hailey was born on January 24, 2019. Cherished daughters of Kate Samson, the girls are also survived by older brothers Tanner and Maddox, as well as many members of the Wesse and Samson families, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, in addition to dear family friends, all of whom will forever remember the radiant light they brought to this world.
Mattie was "all girl," a princess obsessed with "Frozen" who loved to wear dresses and lip gloss and could not get enough of the color pink. Her joy for life was so intense that she skipped while others walked and would tell you that her eye color was "rainbow." Named after her father, she would constantly sing and dance just as he did, and challenged her mother to daily "I love you" contests, ending days of declaring her love for her mother by asserting that she loved her "way, way more." With her blonde curls and infectious smile, Mattie sought adventure and lived intensely. She loved the water and being by her mother's side to bake or go grocery shopping.
Hailey's mother calls her a "heaven-sent gift" and described her as "the best snuggler" who loved the attention of her siblings and the chance to excite them with her smiles. She was doted on by Tanner, Max, and Mattie, who loved to hold her and play with her toes. It was clear that, even at a few months old, Hailey shared her sister's sweet personality and love for affection.
Though their earthly journeys were far too brief, their impact was undeniable and the light they brought to our lives will continue to brighten our earthly paths. We are comforted by the knowledge that Matt got to meet his little girl, Mattie, and her baby sister, Hailey and will continue to be an incredible father to Mattie and her sister in heaven, until the day when we are all reunited once again.
In memory of Mattie and Hailey, be a ray of sunshine and a joy for others and take comfort in the words of Romans 12:21: "Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good."
Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church, Seymour, from 3:00 pm until the funeral mass at 6:00 pm with Fr. Bob Kabat and Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in their memory. Please visit www.muehlboettcher.com for online condolences and memorial contributions.
