Matthew M. Schaut
Combined Locks - Age 45, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Matt was born on June 6, 1974 to Donald Schaut and Mary McWey in Green Bay. On November 6, 2010, he was united in marriage to Jessica Demerath. Matt enjoyed watching the Packers, riding his motorcycle, camping, grilling and Door County. Most of all Matt relished spending time with his family and friends. Hazel and Finley will miss dad and his famous chicken on the grill.
Matt is survived by his wife, Jessica, children; Hazel and Finley, his father Donald Schaut, his mother Mary McWey, his brother Jason Schaut, mother and father-in-law, Linda and Jerome Demerath, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Amanda (Joe) Muthig, Jared Demerath, Leighann Demerath, and Holly Demerath, nieces and nephews; Olivia, Ryan, Nicholas, Morgan and Brody, grandmother Corrine McWey, grandmother-in-law Theresa Holinbeck and other relatives and friends.
The funeral liturgy for Matt will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 410 W. Lawrence St., Appleton. A time of visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the TICU at Froedtert Hospital. Also, a special thank you to Mike, Jamie and the staff from the Dewey Center. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Matt's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 12 to July 14, 2019