Matthew M. Van TreeckStockbridge -Matthew M. Van Treeck, age 35, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. The son of John "Jack" and Ruth (Buchinger) Van Treeck, he was born in Kaukauna on August 29, 1984. Matt worked for U.S. Auto Force as part of the traveling warehouse acquisition team as well as a Tech Inspector at 141 Speedway. He loved snowmobiling, traveling the US, and all things racing, as he was able to enjoy both the activity as well as friendships and camaraderie.Matt is survived by his father, Jack (Mary Stoeger) Van Treeck, Kaukauna; siblings: Shelly (Douglas) Tyler, Richland, MI; Ann (Ken) Diedrick, Little Chute; Kathy (Brad) Ziesemer, Kaukauna; Jay (Becky) Van Treeck, Kimberly; and Melissa (Jeff) Helf, Menasha; nieces and nephews: Haley (fiancé Taylor Solberg) and Cory Diedrick, Cassie and Josh Ziesemer, Brady and Jaxon Van Treeck, and Nathan and Karly (also his goddaughter) Helf; and godson, Bryce Smith. He is further survived by other relatives and countless friends and coworkers to whom he was known as Treek, Uncle Treek, and another nickname or two.Matt was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth; infant nephew Jacob; and grandparents: John and Naomi (Hopfensperger) Van Treeck and Michael and Beatrice (Wallace) Buchinger Jr.Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL PARISH -- ST. MARY SITE (119 W. 7th Street, Kaukauna) beginning at 1:00 p.m. until time of Mass at 4:00 p.m. with the Rev. Willard Van De Loo officiating. Committal St. Mary Cemetery, Kaukauna.The family expresses their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital, ThedaCare Hospice, and the St. Paul Home for their skilled care and tender concern for Matt and family during this difficult time.