Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
(920) 788-6202
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish
Liturgy
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish
620 E. Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI
Matthew W. Arndt


1975 - 2019
Matthew W. Arndt Obituary
Matthew W. Arndt

Sherwood - Matthew William Arndt, age 44, of Sherwood, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, August 11, 2019 while walking the family dog in High Cliff State Park. He was born on July 15, 1975 in Neenah, to William and Genevieve (Niebauer) Arndt of Hilbert, and married Jessica J. (Fryman) on his 30th birthday, July 15, 2005.

Matt was employed as a Technical Support Team Leader with the Bemis Company. He was previously employed at IVenture Solutions in Orlando, Oshkosh Corp in Oshkosh, and Coating-Excellence International in Wrightstown, where he made numerous life-long friends along the way.

Matt was an alumnus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a MBA graduate from University of Phoenix. He always enjoyed his annual Lake Erie fishing trips and countless other outdoor adventures with his father, family and many friends. Sports were a big passion for Matt - he looked forward to all the fun he had every fall participating in his fantasy football groups with many of his long-time high school and college friends. Most of all, Matt loved spending time with his sons -- he coached their various sports teams; he encouraged them to progress in their abilities and love of the games. Matt's uncanny wit, unmatched humor and infectious laughter will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Matt is survived by his loving wife Jessica and their three sons: Ethan, Mitchell and Roman; his parents: Bill and Gen Arndt; a sister: Shellie (Joe) Milheiser and their children Emillie, Lucas and Nicholas; his in-laws: Phil and Kathy Fryman; a sister-in law: Carrie (Aaron) Siebers; a brother-in law Andrew (Amy) Fryman and their children Cade and Riley. He is further survived by many, many, more relatives and friends, all of whom he loved and touched deeply. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Herman and Jane Niebauer, his paternal grandparents: Robert and Phyllis Arndt, and an uncle: Brian Niebauer.

Please join us celebrating Matt's life at the visitation which will be held at Jansen Fargo Funeral Homes, located at 204 E. Kimberly Avenue in Kimberly from 4:00 PM until the time of a prayer service at 7:00 PM on Friday August 16, 2019. The funeral liturgy for Matt will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish, 620 E. Kimberly Ave in Kimberly, with Fr. Dennis Ryan and Fr. Walter Stumpf officiating. Visitation will resume at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either CORE, Center for Organ Recovery & Education (https://www.core.org/community/show-your-support/contributions/) or Holy Spirit Catholic School (www.holyspirit-parish.org/donate-now).

For more information or to share a memory of Matt, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

Oh Jesus of Divine Mercy, hear my pleadings to You, for I am here to do Your Will!

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
