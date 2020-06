Maureen R. RiebenMenasha - Maureen R. Rieben, nee: Brantmeier, age 70, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born November 30, 1949 in Menasha, daughter of the late Vernon and Kathleen (Haber) Brantmeier.Maureen was a Winnebago County resident all her life and she loved playing bingo and thrift shopping.Survivors include her children: Keith (Shelly) Rieben, Jennifer Rieben; four grandchildren; and her sister, Marg (Gregg) Craig. Maureen was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Bartman and a brother, Michael (Joyce) Brantmeier."Mental illness is real." B5.