Maurice MeadOshkosh - Maurice J. Mead passed away October 24, 2020. He was born on November 22, 1928 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Florine and Edward Mead. He attended St. Mary's Grade School in Wausau, high school in Rhinelander, and college at UW Stevens Point. He was employed at Madison by the State Radio Council from 1951 to 1952. He then served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following his Army service, he worked for Toronto, Ontario Canada. He was then employed in paper research and development for over thirty years by Marathon Corporation, American Can Co. and finally by James River Corporation.He is survived by his three sons, James Robert (Rae) Mead of Oshkosh, Thomas Charles (Mary Jo) Mead of Neenah, and Mark David (Loraine) Mead of Appleton. He is further survived by six grandchildren, Matthew, Jennifer, Katherine, Samuel, Molly, Charles, and Emily; and one great-grandchild, Madeleine.Preceding him in death are his wife of 53 years, Rosemary Mead; and his parents.Maury enjoyed amateur radio for many years, obtaining his first license in 1949. He was active in amateur radio operating contests and contacted many friends around the world and locally daily. He was a member of the American Radio Relay League, Amateur Satellite Organization, Fox Cities Amateur Radio Club, Quarter Century Wireless Association and Mobile Amateur Radio Awards Club. As part of his radio hobby Maury had the privilege of operating an amateur radio special events station on one of the circus trains between Baraboo and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In addition to amateur radio, Maury enjoyed being an active circus fan, belonging to the Circus Fans Association of America, Circus Historical Society, and local circus fan clubs. He often said, "if there is a circus playing within a hundred miles we will go and see it." Photographing circus activity was a large part of his circus hobby. He had many friends within the professional circus families. He mentioned that among his most treasured accomplishments was being a small part of the Circus of The Kids, and The Great Youth Circus at Wilson Middle School in Appleton, Wisconsin as well as having been a Circus Wagon Top Rider in one of the Milwaukee Circus Parades. Maybe he can become a substitute ringmaster in the great Big Top in the sky. He also enjoyed building and maintaining personal computers and was in daily E-mail contact with many amateur radio and circus fan friends around the globe.Due to COVID-19 there will be no service at this time.Maury's family would like to thank Park View Health Center for their compassionate care.