Maurine Kriese
Waupaca - Maurine Kriese, age 95 of Waupaca, WI passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Bethany Home in Waupaca. Maurine was born on July 24, 1923; daughter of the late Herbert and Lillian (Bonnell) Penney in Waupaca, WI. She married Borden Kriese on June 3, 1944 in Waupaca. She then began her teaching at the Manawa Elementary School. Maurine loved to travel, she traveled East Coast to West Coast in a camper, drove the Alaskan Highway when it was still a dirt road. She enjoyed seeing all the places that she taught her students about when Maurine was a teacher. Maurine also enjoyed painting adult coloring books, cars, especially her sons 1969 mustang. But most of all, Maurine loved visiting with the grandchildren and her family.
Maurine is survived by her sons, Robert Kriese of Waupaca, WI, William (Toni) Kriese of Stevens Point, WI; grandchildren, Daniel (Amanda) Kriese of Tomahawk, WI, Kim (Derek) Pitterle of Fredonia, WI; also great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Maurine is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Borden, and brother, Herbert Penney.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Bethany Home Chapel in Waupaca. Rev. Chuck Tews will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of service at Bethany Home Chapel. Burial will be held at a later date at Lakeside Memorial Park in Waupaca. Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 26, 2019