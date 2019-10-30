Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Mavis Ganzer
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Neenah - Mavis J. Ganzer, age 89 of Neenah, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born April 30, 1930 to the late Rose "Nana" and Merril Mathison and on October 24, 1953, she married her best friend, Vernon Ganzer.

Mavis and Vern did everything together and would do anything for everyone. Mavis was one of the nicest, sweetest people you could ever meet. To her, "It's All About Family." She loved their family get-togethers and trips to Shipshewana, IN as well as a good game of Sheepshead. They spent a lot of summers at their cabin in Tomahawk and shared many happy memories despite the lack of running water and a dark outhouse. While in the valley, much of her time in the summer was spent shopping at rummage sales.

She and Vern were members of the Neenah/Menasha First United Methodist Church, and St. James Methodist Church in Appleton over the years.

Mavis is survived by her brother-in-law, Harland "Bud" Schuelke; by her very close nieces and nephews: Lynn Holm; Lori (Tom) Long; Mark (Marjean) Schuelke; and Mike (Sue) Schuelke; step-son, Ed (Debi) Donnenwerth; and by many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded by death by Vern in 2014; by her brothers, Everett and Doug Mathison; by her sister, Shirley Schuelke; and by her nephew-in-law, Thomas Holm.

A funeral service for Mavis will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. Her close friends Rev. Mark Klaisner and Rev. Tom White will be proudly officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until the hour of service. Mavis will join Vern in Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to go to the .

www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
