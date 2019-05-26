|
Maxine A. Laib
New London - Maxine Ann Laib, age 78 of New London, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at ThedaCare Hospital in New London. Maxine was born to the late Max and Aileen (Lemke) Laib on July 21, 1940 in New London. She graduated from Hortonville High School and went on to receive her BS in Education from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. Maxine then taught in the Milwaukee Public School system for many years, until her retirement.
Maxine is survived by her siblings, Clara (Steve) Caruso, Suzanne Wendt and Henry (Julie) Laib; aunt, Bea Laib; nieces, Bianca Caruso, Nicole (Dennis) Still and Alexandra (Christopher) Chenoweth; nephews, Paul (Rosemari) Caruso, Joseph (Alejandra) Caruso and Spencer Wendt. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents.
Per Maxine's wishes, no services will be held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2019