Maynard E. BeversAppleton - Maynard Earl Bevers of Appleton, age 76, passed away at home, surrounded by family, Thursday, July 23, 2020. Maynard was born on February 6, 1944 in Watertown, South Dakota to Willis and Elizabeth Bevers. He grew up on his family farm and married Kathleen DeVine. on August 27, 1966.Maynard served 3 yrs. in the US Army stationed in Seoul, South Korea during the Vietnam War and at Fort Carson, Colorado.After the army, Maynard worked in the telecommunications industry for 43 years. During his retirement, Maynard loved to spend time with his neighbors, Dan and Joy McCormick, whether chatting on the porch or diving into projects. He enjoyed woodworking, being outside, and engaging in service work. For many years, Maynard drove vans for his local VA office and senior citizen center, served food at his local food kitchen, and helped his neighbors in need of extra support. For nine years, Maynard and his wife traveled the country in their RV and visited family along their way. Maynard's greatest joy was doing everything that he could for his family. Everyone that he loved was touched and improved by his acts of service, his abundance of kindness, and his infectious smile. The beautiful legacy of Maynard's character is how his kindness inspired others to be their best selves.Maynard is survived by his wife; his children Brenda (Daniel) Francis of Spring Green, Amy (Shannon) Butson of Platteville, Brett (Shannon) Bevers of Los Angeles, and Heather (Rory Jentz) Bevers of Hortonville; and his grandchildren Devin Roberson; Logan, Blake, Austin Butson; Samantha, Avery, and Wesley Bevers.Maynard is also survived by his sister Evelyn Jones; his brothers Donald (Phyllis) Bevers, Robert (Rita) Bevers, Eugene (Dee) Bevers, and Tom (Carol) Bevers; his sisters-in-law Joie Bevers, Virginia Olson, Paulette (Terry) Kasten, Audrey (Ray) Lewno; his brothers-in-law Steve (Delane) DeVine and Wilbert "Bud" DeBoer; and his many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.Maynard is preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Roberson; his parents Willis and Elizabeth Bevers; his parents-in-law Fritz and Jean DeVine; his sisters Virginia Bevers, Dolores Bevers, and Phyllis DeBoer; his brothers Gerald Bevers and Dwayne (Carol) Bevers; and his brothers-in-law Cliff Jones and Rick Olson.Maynard will be laid to rest in a private family service at the Whig Cemetery in Platteville. A memorial service will be held at a later date.