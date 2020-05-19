Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
Maynard Gardiner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Maynard Gardiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maynard Gardiner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maynard Gardiner Obituary
Maynard Gardiner

Neenah - Maynard Gardiner, age 95 of Neenah, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

He was born May 2, 1925 in Beloit, Wisconsin, the son of Maynard and Marcella. Maynard enlisted in the U.S. Navy in April 1943, served 17 months in the South Pacific, and was discharged in April 1946.

Maynard began working in the foundry industry in purchasing and sales and worked with the Neenah Foundry and Dauber Co. for 60 years, meeting many wonderful people and enjoying every day.

He is survived by his son, Lawrence (Mona); two grandsons: Sam (Kahla) and their daughter, Zelda; and Ben and his special friend, Marlene Wegner.

A memorial service for Maynard will be held at a later date in Shopeir, Wisconsin.

Westgor Funeral Home 722-7151 www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 19 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maynard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent