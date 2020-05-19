|
|
Maynard Gardiner
Neenah - Maynard Gardiner, age 95 of Neenah, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
He was born May 2, 1925 in Beloit, Wisconsin, the son of Maynard and Marcella. Maynard enlisted in the U.S. Navy in April 1943, served 17 months in the South Pacific, and was discharged in April 1946.
Maynard began working in the foundry industry in purchasing and sales and worked with the Neenah Foundry and Dauber Co. for 60 years, meeting many wonderful people and enjoying every day.
He is survived by his son, Lawrence (Mona); two grandsons: Sam (Kahla) and their daughter, Zelda; and Ben and his special friend, Marlene Wegner.
A memorial service for Maynard will be held at a later date in Shopeir, Wisconsin.
Westgor Funeral Home 722-7151 www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 19 to May 24, 2020