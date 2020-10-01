1/1
Maynard J. Romenesko
Maynard J. Romenesko

Combined Locks - Maynard J. Romenesko, age 85, passed away at his home surrounded by family on September 29, 2020. He was born in Little Chute on July 1, 1935, son of the late Joseph and Barbara (Verkuilen) Romenesko. He married Rosann Schaefer and together have celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Maynard spend countless hours working in his garage and fixing vehicles. He would take his dog Spike on many walks, he was his little buddy.

Maynard is survived by his wife, Rosann; children: Tim (Wendy) Romenesko, Steve Romenesko, Randy (Amy) Romenesko and Kathleen (Tom) Mischler; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; siblings: Bill Romenesko, Betty (Matt) Hupfer, Pat (Roger) Hermsen and Gary (Adel) Romenesko; in-laws: Jery Romenesko and Jack (Vivian) Schaefer; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Maynard was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Barbara Romenesko; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Clara Schaefer; brothers: Wes (Aggey) Romenesko and Dan Romenesko; in-laws: Celine Romenesko, Leo (Joan) Sprangers, Jerry (Delores) Schaefer and Rita (Cal) Oldham; and a great grandson, Desmond.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Little Chute. A live stream of the service may be viewed on their website, www.stjn.org on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Combined Locks. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

The Romenesko family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Ascension Hospice and Ascension Medical Group, especially Molly, Cliff, Ann and Elaina, for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Maynard.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
