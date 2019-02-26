|
Maynard Knapp
Hortonville - Maynard H. Knapp, age 93, of Hortonville, died on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Appleton. He was born on February 1, 1926 in Hortonville, the son of the late Henry and Sylvia Knapp. On November 15, 1952, Maynard married Bernice Bucholtz at Emmaus Lutheran Church in the Town of Lind. Together they farmed for many years. On September 29, 2010, Bernice preceded him in death. Maynard was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hortonville, where he served on many church boards. He also volunteered for the Hortonville Fire Department and served as the fire chief in the Town of Hortonia for many years, and he also was a school bus driver for the Hortonville school district. Maynard farmed his entire life on the family farm, and was proud of the fact that he was the 2nd owner of the Knapp Cenntenial Farm in the State of Wisconsin. He loved giving rides on the tractor and growing sweet corn and then selling it to the community. He also enjoyed spending time at his river land along the Wolf River in Hortonville, whether it was logging and making wood or fishing and spending time with his family. Maynard is survived by his daughter, Debra(Keith)Uhlenbrauck, Suring; two sons, Gary(Diane), Greenville and James, Hortonville; six grandchildren, Becky(Chris)Gibson, Amy(Chris)Firgens, Matt(Heidi)Brockman, Kevin(Special friend, Dawn)Uhlenbrauck, Adam(Lenae)Knapp and Kyle(Special friend, Lindy)Knapp; seven great-grandchildren, Peyton and Kaylin Gibson, Wyatt and Sawyer Firgens, Marti Mae Uhlenbrauck and Wyatt and Delilah Behnke; a sister-in-law, Carol(Robert)Magadanz, Pine River and a brother-in-law, Robert Merrill, Appleton. Following Bernice's death, Maynard's sister, Geraldine Kloehn, passed away in October 2010 and his daughter, Sharon Brockman died in December 2010. Losing so many special people in his life, so close together, were very hard on Maynard. He was also preceded by a brother, Elwin(Elnore), a son-in-law, Jerry Brockman; and many other members of Bernice's family. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11AM at Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church, 752 E. Grandview Rd. Hortonville. Rev. Paul Zittlow will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Hortonville. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday at the church, from 9:30 until the time of service. A memorial fund has been established for Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 26, 2019