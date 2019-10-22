Services
Wieting Funeral Home - Brillion - Brillion
215 South Main Street
Brillion, WI 54110
920-756-2102
Megan Hopfensperger
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:45 PM
St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church, St. Francis Site
Hollandtown, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church, St. Francis Site
Hollandtown, WI
Megan A. Hopfensperger


1986 - 2019
Megan A. Hopfensperger Obituary
Megan A. Hopfensperger

Brillion - Megan A. Hopfensperger, age 33, a Brillion resident, died unexpectedly Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay. She was born on February 26, 1986 in Kaukauna, daughter of Bonnie (Van Asten) Hopfensperger and the late Gregory Hopfensperger. Megan was a graduate of Brillion High School. She continued her education and had a degree as a paralegal. She was currently employed for Travel & Transport at Schneider Trucking, Green Bay. Survivors include her mother: Bonnie Hopfensperger, Brillion; three sisters: Michelle Pieper, Melissa (Jason) Anger, Mindy (Michael) Schumacher; and half siblings: Gregory (Kathy) Hopfensperger, Frank (Pat) Hopfensperger, Leo (Judy) Hopfensperger, Robert Hopfensperger, Helen Hopfensperger, Julie (Jerry) Getlinger, LouAnn (Mark) Binsfeld; nieces and nephews: Molly, Mallory & Mellany Anger, Madelynn & Mathias Schumacher and close friends: Erika, Chuck & Jessie. She was preceded in death by her father: Gregory and four half-sisters: Rose and Dorothy Hopfensperger, Sue Clavers and Karen Quella. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church, St. Francis Site, Hollandtown. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Frs. Jerry Pastors, Don Everts and Msgr. Jim Vanden Hogen. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Church on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 2:45 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
