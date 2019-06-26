|
|
Melanie Anne (Faust) Beck
Menasha - Melanie Anne (Faust) Beck, age 62, departed her life Wednesday, April 3, 2019 to be with the Lord. She was a beloved wife, sister, aunt, neighbor, and friend. Born to the late Jerome Faust and Mildred Kohlmann on November 8 1956, she was preceded in death by her parents along with her brother Gregory Faust, stepfather William Kohlmann and mother-in-law Leona Beck. She is survived by husband Michael Beck, father-in-law Carl Beck, brother Timothy (Linda) Faust, and sister Sue (Tim) Olson. Nieces and nephews; Stephanie (Robbie) Krickenberg, Andrew Faust, Tanner Olson, and Sydney Olson. Stepsisters; Mary Kay Baker, Nancy (Bill) Romine, and stepbrother David (Laura) Kohlmann.
Melanie married the love of her life Michael Beck on August 4, 1979. She was a caring and dedicated CNA, and held positions at Vallhaven Care Center, St. Elizabeth's Hospital, and Gardens at Fountain Way. She enjoyed crocheting and made many beautiful blankets for family and friends. Most of all she had a "gift of gab" and loved sharing stories. Melanie also had a generous heart and enjoyed giving gifts especially to her nieces and nephews. Her generosity will last for centuries with her final wish to donate her body to science. Melanie was known by many and loved by all.
Memorial Services to be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1451 Green Valley Road, Neenah WI, on Saturday, June 29 at 10:00 AM, followed by a celebration of life at Camelot Bar and Grill in Appleton.
A special thank you goes out to the Affinity Hospice staff along with friends and family that helped Melanie and Mike through Melanie's final days.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 26, 2019