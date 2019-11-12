Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Melva A. Miller

Melva A. Miller Obituary
Melva A. Miller

Appleton - Melva Miller age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, November 12, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Melva's life on Friday morning, November 15, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home tri County Chapel, located at 1592 Oneida Street in Fox Crossing. Rev. Brian Bankert will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM and will continue until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. Melva will be laid to rest next her husband at Park Cemetery in Ogdensburg later in the day.For more information or to share a memory of Melva, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday Post Crescent.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
