Melvin E. Sommer
Neenah - Melvin E. Sommer, 88, died Thursday March 19, 2020 at Brookdale, Appleton. He was born May 12, 1931 in the Town of Winchester, son of the late Henry and Lorna (Schroeder) Sommer. Melvin married Elaine Neuman on September 4, 1954. They celebrated 62 years together before Elaine preceded Melvin in death on December 27, 2016.
Melvin proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict. Melvin and Elaine were members of Martin Luther Church in Neenah for over 50 years, where he served as church treasurer. In his later years, Melvin became a member at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Neenah. Melvin enjoyed being outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, playing golf, tennis or fast pitch softball, which he enjoyed playing on several teams for over 20 years. He also enjoyed bowling well into his 80's, playing cards, especially solitaire, and spending time at the Dale Duck Inn cabin at Three Lakes with his extended family and friends.
Melvin is survived by his two sons: Dean (Andrea), Sun Prairie, and Jeff (Gina), Neenah; four grandchildren: Ryan (Rachel), Jennifer (Nathan) Hecht, Sarah (Jay) Selle and Katherine (Ehsan) Bokhari; seven great-grandchildren: Anita, Alana, Mabel, Talia, Fletcher, Elise, Ivan and an eighth great-grandchild due soon; brother, Henry; brother in-law, Steve Tolleson; and sister in-law, Verla Warner. Melvin was further preceded in death by his four sisters and three brother's in-law: Valeria (Clifford) Oppor, Dorothy (Earl) Kester, Lucille (Clifford) Marquardt, and Orla Tolleson; brother and sister in-law, Wilmar (Ginny); and a sister in-law, Darlene.
A private family service will be held. A public memorial for Melvin may be held at a later date.
Melvin's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Curtis Baltz, and the staff at both Brookdale Memory Care and Ascera Care Hospice, for all of their wonderful care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020