Melvin G. Schucknecht
Melvin G. Schucknecht

New London - Melvin G. Schucknecht, age 85, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 after a long illness. Melvin was born on March 12, 1935 in the Town of Center the son of the late Clarence and Gertrude (Bahr) Schucknecht. He was a farmer most of his life and he thoroughly enjoyed it. Melvin also loved hunting in Iola, Polka music, watching old westerns and being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Lois; son, Dave Schucknecht (Sara Lloyd); daughters, Danette (Jeff) Thieme, Darla (Ted) Roloff, Doreen Eggers and Dana Worm; brother, Maynard Schucknecht; five step-children and their families; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Laverne, Vernon and Marvin; an infant sister and two son-in-laws, Doug Eggers and Jerry Worm.

The funeral service for Melvin will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Rev. Greg Watling officiating. Visitation will take place from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in New Maple Creek Cemetery, Town of Maple Creek.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
