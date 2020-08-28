Melvin G. SchucknechtNew London - Melvin G. Schucknecht, age 85, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 after a long illness. Melvin was born on March 12, 1935 in the Town of Center the son of the late Clarence and Gertrude (Bahr) Schucknecht. He was a farmer most of his life and he thoroughly enjoyed it. Melvin also loved hunting in Iola, Polka music, watching old westerns and being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Melvin is survived by his wife, Lois; son, Dave Schucknecht (Sara Lloyd); daughters, Danette (Jeff) Thieme, Darla (Ted) Roloff, Doreen Eggers and Dana Worm; brother, Maynard Schucknecht; five step-children and their families; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives.Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Laverne, Vernon and Marvin; an infant sister and two son-in-laws, Doug Eggers and Jerry Worm.The funeral service for Melvin will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Rev. Greg Watling officiating. Visitation will take place from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in New Maple Creek Cemetery, Town of Maple Creek.