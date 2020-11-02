Melvin "Mel" HiddeNew London - Melvin "Mel" Oscar Hidde, age 87, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Melvin was born on April 22, 1933 in New London, son of the late Oscar and Myrtle (Learman) Hidde. He was united in marriage to Janice Kluge on June 19, 1954 in Hortonville. Together, they raised 4 children; Julie, Randy, Diane and Jeff. Mel worked on the family farm and then Hillshire Farms for 41 years. Then he worked several part-time jobs after "retirement". Mel enjoyed fishing and hunting with his faithful black lab, Bullet. He also enjoyed camping, snowmobiling and travelling to Texas, Kansas, Canada, Yellowstone and two wonderful trips to Alaska. He enjoyed family time at their trailer home near Pickerel Lake. His goal, especially the last few years, was to take care of mom. Mel enjoyed listening to blaring polkas and "suited up" for Packer games- providing them free advice and commentary. He had the know-how and tools to assist with any project imaginable. He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, New London.Melvin is survived by his children, Julie (Steve) Allen, Randy (Debra) Hidde, Diane (Michael) Pelky and Jeffery (Kris) Hidde; grandchildren, Eric, Carl (April), Crystal (Josh), Ashley (Ryan), Matthew (Jessica) Rachel (Bernard), Susan (Scott), Andrew, Alison, and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Samanda, Kiara, Kiana, Alex, Lillian, Beau, Curtis, Kendra, Mercedes, Briella, Leland, Annabelle, Mackenzie, Zoey, Lucas, Hayden and Emily; great-great-grandchildren, Kaelyn and Rylan and sister, Alice Jonely; sisters-in-law, Lavonne Hidde and Carol Kluge; special friends, Chuck Ebert, Irma Lucht and Lee Shaw. Melvin is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Melvin was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Janice; his parents, Oscar and Myrtle Hidde; father and mother-in-law, Harold and Margaret Kluge; grandson, Travis Allen; brothers and sisters, Victor (Ione) Hidde, Glen (Sarah) Hidde, Dorothy (HL) Raper, Hilda (Gordon) Fronczak, Harold "Ike" (Linda) Hidde, Alfred (Viola) Hidde, Carl Hidde and brother-in-law, Kenneth Jonely.The funerals for Melvin and Janice Hidde will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London, with the Rev. William Heiges officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Northport Ostrander Cemetery, Mukwa. Mel and Jan's funeral service will be recorded and added to Cline & Hanson website after the service.Dad and our entire family would like to thank Mel's ThedaCare medical teams, who cared for him through heart attacks, an aneurysm and his struggle with dementia, especially, Dr. Donn Fuhrmann, who was with dad through it all. Also, Mel's ThedaCare Hospice Team, especially Nicole, Sarah, Christine and Hayley for the loving compassionate care they gave dad; and the endless support they gave us during this difficult time.