O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH
124 W. 10th Street
Kaukauna, WI
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH
124 W. 10th Street
Kaukauna, WI
Service
Following Services
BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH
124 W. 10th Street
Kaukauna, WI
Melvin L. Wians


1927 - 2020
Melvin L. Wians Obituary
Melvin L. Wians

Kaukauna - Melvin L. Wians, age 92, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Allouez Parkside Village. The son of a Lutheran pastor, he was born in Chicago on April 6, 1927 to the late Erich and Frieda (Westphal) Wians. Mel worked as a radio operator in the U.S. Navy from 1945-48. He married Janice Kirchman on November 22, 1950 at St. John Lutheran Church in Rankin, WI. Mel retired as the executive vice president at F&M Bank in 1989. He was also a licensed Real Estate Agent. He enjoyed bowling and golfing and loved singing with the Green Bay and Appleton Barbershop Chapters. Mel and Jan were very active members of Bethany Lutheran Church in Kaukauna.

Mel is survived by his children: Sandra Walch, DePere; Nancy (Wayne) Owen, Neenah; and Tom (Theresa) Wians, Iron Mountain, MI; grandchildren: Heather (Tyler) Hutchison, Christopher (Dawn) Nelson, Holly (Todd) Haleen, Jenna (Jason Lund) Nelson, Amanda (fiance Clint Shank) Wood, Amanda (Bob) Tripp, Jessica (Andy) Brice, Angela Wians, and Nicole (Doug) Moore; 20 great grandchildren; siblings: Gloria Qualman and Dwayne (Sigrid) Wians; and in-laws: Joyce Wians, Caroline Wians, Dale (Betty) Kirchman, and Gene Krautkramer. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, and wife Janice, Mel was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Hope; son-in-law, Michael Walch; Janice's parents; four brothers; and in-laws.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH (124 W. 10th Street, Kaukauna) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Walter Steinbach officiating. Military honors, conducted by the Kaukauna V.F.W. Post 3319 and American Legion Post 41, will immediately follow. Committal Highland Memorial Park. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Mel's family would like to thank the staff at Allouez Parkside Village and Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care he received.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
