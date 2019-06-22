|
Melvin R. Buetow
Appleton, Wisconsin - Melvin (Mel) Reed Buetow, 92, of Appleton, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living surrounded by his family.
He was born February 20, 1927 in Van Dyne, son of the late George and Hattie (Vogler) Buetow. He was the youngest of seven children, being predeceased by his two brothers, Henry and Norman, and his four sisters Marie, Ada, Anita and Alta.
Mel served as a signalman in the US Navy from July 1944 to July 1946.
Mel began his education in a one-room schoolhouse in Van Dyne, WI and eventually graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in January 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.
On February 2, 1951 Mel and the love of his life, Shirley Volkman, were united in marriage at Grace Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.
Mel's engineering career began in California, working in the aeronautics industry for Douglas Aircraft. He then returned to Wisconsin, where he specialized in the pulp and paper industry. Beginning at the Combined Locks Paper Mill, he later joined S. J. Baisch Associates Inc., Kaukauna, and worked there for 30 years until retiring.
He participated in numerous sports, including golf, horseshoe pitching, fishing for muskies up north, bowling, curling, and playing sheepshead. He also had a keen interest in presidential and US history, and enjoyed music, especially Lawrence Welk. In later years, Mel cherished the companionship of his two cats, that he adopted from his dear friend Bunny Plutchak upon her passing. He relished in watching his grandchildren at their various sporting events, and was their biggest fan.
Mel is survived by two sons, Reed (Terri) and Ross (Jennifer) Buetow both of Hortonville; three daughters; Wendy Reigh of Greenville, Beth (Phillip) Atkinson of Bolton, MA, Lynn (Terry) Schadrie of Freedom; eleven grandchildren and step grandchildren, Aaron, Graham, Hannah, Sam, Michael, Adam, Sarah, Noah, Kyler, Justin, and Corey, and many nieces and nephews. Mel was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, and son-in-law, James Reigh.
A Memorial Gathering for Mel will be held from 4-7 pm on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. A private family Graveside Service and Interment for Mel will be held at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at St. Jude.org.
A very special thank you to the staff and residents of Brookdale Senior Living, and Home Instead Senior Care for the loving and compassionate care and friendship they provided to Mel.
Mel will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, and grandpa, and was regarded by all who knew him as a kind, gentle and honest man.
To leave a special memory or condolences for Mel's family please visit wichmannfuneral homes .com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 22, 2019