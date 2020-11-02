Melvin W. Schultz
Appleton - Melvin W. Schultz, age 85, passed away October 30, 2020 at Brewster Village in Appleton. Melvin was born in Appleton on April 18, 1935, son of the late Walter and Minnie (Van Hout) Schultz. On September 22, 1956, he married Audrey M. Kersten in Appleton and in 2006 celebrated fifty years of married. Melvin had lived in Appleton his entire life.
He retired from Miller Electric in 1994 after forty years of service and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He also drove truck for Fox Roller Company of Greenville for seven additional years until retiring again in 2002. Melvin enjoyed motorcycling and was a long time member of the Retreads M.C. Club and the Gold Wing Road Riders Club. With his wife Audrey, they visited all fifty states, mostly by motorcycle, as they logged over 300,000 miles over the past thirty years. He was also an old car enthusiast as well as being a longtime member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church of Appleton.
Melvin is survived by two sons: Eugene (Pam Besaw) Schultz of Greenville and Michael (Mary Schultz) of Hortonville; four grandchildren: Stacey (Patrick Miller) Schnetzer, Amanda Donze, Nicholas (Amy) Schultz, and Jacob Schultz; four great-grandchildren: Violet Miller, Katlyn Donze, Logan Donze, and Nevaeh Schultz. Additional survivors include a sister Sally (Hayes) Blanton of Chicago, a half-sister Betty (Peter) Stone of Silvercliff, a half-brother Laverne (Debbie) Schultz of Appleton, and brothers-in-law Leslie (Marian) Kersten, Glen (Dianne) Kersten, and Milo (Bonnie) Schmaling.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Audrey earlier in 2020, a brother Lyle Schultz, step-mother Viola Schultz, sister Grace (Robert) Bunting, in-laws Ernest and Frieda Kersten, brother-in-law Gary Kersten, and sisters-in-law Joan (Robert) Schumaker and Jeanine Schmaling.
The funeral service for Melvin will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 740 E. College Avenue, with Pastor Ben Morris officiating. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park. Masks and safe distancing will be required. Friends may call at the church on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
The family would like to offer their thanks to the special angels at St. Elizabeth Hospital as well as Brewster Village. Your kindness, compassion, and love will never be forgotten by our grateful family.
For more information or to share a memory of Melvin, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
