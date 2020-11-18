1/1
Melvin "Bud" Wohlrabe
1933 - 2020
Melvin "Bud" Wohlrabe

Manawa - Melvin "Bud" Wohlrabe, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Theda Care Hospital in New London. He was born on January 17, 1933 in the Town of Union, Waupaca County, son of the late Leo and Erna (Ernst) Wohlrabe-Moak. Bud farmed his whole life, taking over his father's farm in October of 1959. He bought his own milk route in 1956 and ran that until 1966. Over the years, Bud also worked for Barn O' Matic and Trade Winds. On June 28, 1958, Bud was united in marriage to Lois Ziegler and together they raised their five children and farmed until 1998, when they moved to Manawa. Bud was very active and enjoyed many activities, including playing on a dart ball church league for many years, bowling in a Saturday night couples league, and playing men's baseball. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Symco.

Bud is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lois; his children: Kevin Wohlrabe, Vicki (Rick) Kealiher, Barbara (Heath) Hanes, Janet Kaminske; ten grandchildren: Andy, Adam, Lisa (Willy), Nikki (Mike), Robert (Taylor), Dustin (Stephanie), Brandon, Tasha, Tyler (Meredith) and Sadie (Brian); several great-grandchildren; sisters: Norma Sutton, Lola Beyersdorf, Jean Much and Elna Knickerbacher; sisters-in-law: Mony Schroeder, Beth Ziegler, Ione Ziegler, Carol Wohlrabe; and brother-in-law: James Moe. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Wohlrabe; sister Elaine Moe; son Gerald Wohlrabe; son-in-law Brad Kaminske and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The funeral service for Bud will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Symco with Rev. Jeffrey Smiles officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Town of Union. A visitation will be held for Bud at the church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Due to COVID-19, please wear face masks and practice social distancing. For those uncomfortable to attend, Bud's service will be recorded and a link placed on his obituary page on our website. You can also sign the register book online at www.clinehansondahlkefuneralhomes.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
11:00 - 12:45 PM
NOV
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
176 N Bridge St
Manawa, WI 54949
(920) 596-2500
