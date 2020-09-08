Merle Eugene BrimmerAppleton - Merle Eugene Brimmer 89, passed away September 1, 2020 at ThedaCare Hospital In Appleton. Merle was the first- born son to Lorena (Mack) and Walter Brimmer on June 6, 1931 in Reedsburg Wisconsin. He later married Helen Schaefer. In his younger years he loved to hunt and fish. Merle was also an avid gardener and a past member of the Fox Valley Bonsai Society.He served on the Fox Valley Area Labor council and Retirees Club for many years. Merle was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and served as an usher. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.Merle is survived by his daughter Diana L. Wieder (Klaus), Helenville, Wisconsin. Jennifer and Nicole Wieder (Grand-daughters) , Helenville, Wisconsin Robin Adamski (Son in-law), Appleton WI Eric J. Adamski (April) , (Grandson) , Appleton WI Janette Eggers (Sister), Baraboo, Wisconsin Great Grand Children Caitlin, Dante, Aiden, Marco Nikashia, Dierks, Kane and Cole.Merle was preceded by his wife Helen (Schaefer). They were married 56 years. (Daughter) Carrie A. Adamski, (sister) Barbara Brimmer, (brothers) Paul, Norman, Stepmother Evelyn (Mack)Brimmer, and Step Brother Dean Buckley, Jody and Paul Vanwyk (Brother and Sister in-law. )A Mass of Christian Burial for Merle will be held on Friday September 11, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, (1810 N. McDonald Street, Appleton) Rev. Jack Mullarkey will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am till the time of Mass.