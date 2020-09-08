1/1
Merle Eugene Brimmer
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Merle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merle Eugene Brimmer

Appleton - Merle Eugene Brimmer 89, passed away September 1, 2020 at ThedaCare Hospital In Appleton. Merle was the first- born son to Lorena (Mack) and Walter Brimmer on June 6, 1931 in Reedsburg Wisconsin. He later married Helen Schaefer. In his younger years he loved to hunt and fish. Merle was also an avid gardener and a past member of the Fox Valley Bonsai Society.

He served on the Fox Valley Area Labor council and Retirees Club for many years. Merle was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and served as an usher. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Merle is survived by his daughter Diana L. Wieder (Klaus), Helenville, Wisconsin. Jennifer and Nicole Wieder (Grand-daughters) , Helenville, Wisconsin Robin Adamski (Son in-law), Appleton WI Eric J. Adamski (April) , (Grandson) , Appleton WI Janette Eggers (Sister), Baraboo, Wisconsin Great Grand Children Caitlin, Dante, Aiden, Marco Nikashia, Dierks, Kane and Cole.

Merle was preceded by his wife Helen (Schaefer). They were married 56 years. (Daughter) Carrie A. Adamski, (sister) Barbara Brimmer, (brothers) Paul, Norman, Stepmother Evelyn (Mack)Brimmer, and Step Brother Dean Buckley, Jody and Paul Vanwyk (Brother and Sister in-law. )

A Mass of Christian Burial for Merle will be held on Friday September 11, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, (1810 N. McDonald Street, Appleton) Rev. Jack Mullarkey will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am till the time of Mass.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Valley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved