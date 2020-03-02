|
Merle Richard Hinchley
Neenah - Merle Richard Hinchley, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center with his loving family at his side. He was born on December 20, 1933 in West Bloomfield, WI to the late George and Irene (Webb) Hinchley and was baptized on June 23, 1935. On April 11, 1964, Merle married Marjorie Drier and together they enjoyed almost 56 years together. He always had a strong faith and was a longtime member at Peace Lutheran Church in Neenah.
Merle and his family moved to Menasha, and he graduated from Menasha High School on June 5, 1952 and began working at Marathon the next day. In December of 1955, Merle was drafted into the U.S. Army. He graduated from Artillery and Guided Missile School at Fort Sill, OK and completed the artillery radio maintenance course. After two years in the army with an Honorable Discharge, Merle served four more years in the Army Reserve. He returned to work at Marathon (American Can Co.) and retired after 43 years of work. Missing only one day of sick leave. He enjoyed all of God's creation, the woods for hunting and the water for fishing and boating. He also enjoyed our vacations snowmobiling and riding the 3-wheeler.
He's survived by his caregiver and wife of 55 years, Marge Hinchley; daughter, Patti (Tom) Henschel, grandson, Allan (special friend Kristin Schaefer) Henschel; granddaughter, Pamela (Troy) Van Handel; great-grandchildren: Brady and Aubrey Van Handel; brother, John (Sue) Hinchley; sisters-in-law, Helen Drier and Joyce Drier; many special nephews and niece, all who he loved so very much. Time spent with you also brought him love and laughter.
Merle was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherri Lyn Hinchley; Marge's parents, Frank Sr. and Lila (Gagnow) Drier; brothers and sisters-in-law: Mary Hinchley, Maurice (Marion) Drier, Marilyn (Clayton) Kreutzman, Robert (Mildred School, Robert (Maureen) Blank, James (Murial) Bayer, Milton Drier, and Frank Drier Jr.; along with several very special nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service for Merle will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church, 1228 S. Park Avenue, Neenah with Rev. Ricky Schroeder. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 am until the hour of the service. Full military honors will follow the service. He will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.
Merle's family wishes to thank the family members for their love and support throughout his many years of health issues. Further thanks go to the doctors and nurses on the 2nd floor of Mercy Medical Center for tender care along with the staff at Bethel Home during his short stay there.
