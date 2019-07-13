Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
Black Creek, WI
Funeral service
Following Services
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
Black Creek, WI
Merlin "Shorty" Heiden


1928 - 2019
Merlin "Shorty" Heiden Obituary
Merlin "Shorty" Heiden

Black Creek - Merlin "Shorty" Heiden passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his home.

He was born on January 11, 1928, the son of the late Elmer and Arlene (Schultz) Heiden. He married Shirley Henning on May 16, 1953.

Shorty graduated from Seymour High School in 1945. He served his country during the Korean War from 1950-1952. He enjoyed his family and loved going to auctions. He farmed on Kluge Rd since 1954. Shorty was a member of Duhm-Masch Legion Post 332 and Immanuel Lutheran Church, Black Creek. He participated in The Honor Flight to D.C. in 2013.

Shorty is survived by his wife, children: Randy (Sandra) Heiden, Wende (Rod) Gehrt, Patti (Terry) Lardinois, Karen (Randy) Glatz, Kathy (John) Pashouwer, Jerry (Jodi) Heiden; grandchildren: Erik (Angela) Heiden, Kyle (Erin) Heiden, Mike Gehrt (Meaghan), Matt (Kelly) Gehrt, Alan Jurgens (Natasha), Laura (Charles) Ingwell, Stacy (Pat) Gowey, Sarah (Pat) Wanta, Tom (Ashley) Glatz), Miranda (Pete) Gorkiewicz, Adam (Becky) Pashouwer, Casey Pashouwer (Paige), Kevin Heiden (Sarah), Brian Heiden; great-grandchildren: Madaline, Allie, Olivia, Sophia, Montgomery, Audrey, Trace, Sloane, Mercedes, Jackson, Noah, Maya, Parker, Jack, Chloe, Hailey, Hannah, Leanora, Baby boy Gorkiewicz (due in November). He is further survived by sister, Sharon Williams; sisters-in-law, Barb Heiden, Donna (Ralph) Schmidt, Judy Samson.

He was preceded in death by his brothers: Vyron Heiden, Floyd (Adelle) Heiden, Lee (Judy) Heiden; in-laws: Edward and Laura Henning, Arvon (Ella) Henning; brothers-in-law: Marvin Samson, George Williams; nephews: John Heiden, George Samson, David Henning; great niece: Christy Lemmon.

Visitation for Shorty will be Tuesday, July 16 from 4-8pm at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home and will continue from 9-11 on Wednesday, July 17 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Black Creek with funeral service to follow. Pastor Steve Schlicht will be officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

Thank you to Dr. Heiks, Thedacare hospice nurse Lora; Special thanks to granddaughters Stacy and Sarah.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 13 to July 14, 2019
