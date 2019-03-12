|
|
Merna Louise Schoenhaar
Appleton, Wisconsin - Merna Louise Schoenhaar, 96 years, passed away March 10, 2019 at Grand Horizons in Appleton, Wisconsin. She was born April 1, 1922 to William and Meta Ratzburg (Radichel) in Hortonville, Wisconsin. On July 12, 1945 Joseph and Merna Schoenhaar were married. Together they shared 69 years of marriage, until his passing on March 27, 2015.
Merna graduated from Hortonville High School, Class of 1939. As a member of the Greatest Generation, she worked at the telephone company in Hortonville, Madison and Appleton during WWII. She also worked as a crossing guard while caring for her young sons. Then she worked at Serv-us Bakery and Elm Tree Bakery (Rich's) until her retirement. Merna was a volunteer at Appleton Medical Center Gift Shop for many years. Special activities close to her heart were singing in the church choir for many years, playing golf, 12 retirement winters in New Braunfels, Texas and bowling at an accomplished level and participation in many leagues.
Merna is survived by her two sons Gary Schoenhaar of New York, New York and David Schoenhaar of Appleton, Wisconsin, a sister-in-law Dianne Ratzburg (Living Tree Estates) and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Marie (Charles) Smith, Toni (Arlo) Tellock, Janice (Ron) Poole, and a brother William Ratzburg Jr.
A Funeral Service for Merna will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. Rev. Dee Sim presiding. Private entombment Highland Memorial Park. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of service.
Special thank you to the caretakers at Appleton Retirement Community, Grand Horizons, Bluestone Physician Services, and SouthernCare Hospice Services for their loving care and support.
In lieu of contributions, memorials to a would be appreciated.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 12, 2019