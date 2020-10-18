1/1
Mia J. Meyer
1959 - 2020
Mia J. Meyer

Oshkosh - Mia Jean Meyer passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. She was born in Neenah on November 3, 1959, daughter of the late Jack and Joanne (Graef) Meyer.

Mia was the youngest of 8 brothers and sisters. She was affectionately known to her brothers and sisters as Peeps, Mimi, and Mia-Bia. She resided 31 years at Maricopa Group Home in Oshkosh. She was known in the household for keeping things orderly and making sure everything was in its place. Her absence will be felt by her fellow residents and staff. Her chair now remains empty but memories of her will live on.

Mia is survived by her loving siblings: Michael (Shirley) Meyer, Neenah, Meredyth (Bob Darkow) King, Hixton, WI, Margo Meyer Huebner, Holland, MI, Melissa Meyer, Puerto Vallarta, MX, Marcus (Debora) Meyer, Kenosha, WI, Mindy (Keith Tackes) Meyer, Tewksbury, MA, and Murray (Terri) Meyer, Sheboygan Falls, WI as well as 9 nieces and nephews.

Mia was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law: Frank Huebner and Bob Jewell.

The family wants to thank the staff of Maricopa House for their love and care over the years and the medical staff at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh for the loving care and compassion they provided in her final days.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Margaret's Cemetery in Neenah. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in memory of Mia for the Clarity Care, Extra-ordinary Fund. This fund is used for Group Home activities, which Mia always enjoyed.

Mia is with her mom and dad now, and for the first time she can speak to them!

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
