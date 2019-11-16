|
|
Michael A. Jolly
Menasha - Michael A. Jolly, age 35 passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was born February 4, 1984 in Neenah, son of Gary Jolly and Julie Martin.
Mike graduated from Menasha High School in 2002. He then received his Associates Degree from Fox Valley Technical College.
Mike married his high school sweetheart, Jenny Kirchner, on June 28, 2003. He was a loving father that didn't miss a kids' sporting event. He loved to travel with his family and spent his summers camping, hiking, and fishing.
Mike was a handyman that could fix anything. He was always there for others when they needed him and loved a great laugh. He would often lighten the mood with friends by pulling one of his many hijinks. He had a knack for making special meals for the ones that he loved and creating lasting memories.
He will be missed dearly by his survivors which include his wife, Jenny; two children: Emilee Jolly and Carson Jolly; his parents: Gary Jolly and Julie Martin, and Daniel Boileau; his maternal grandmother, Janice Martin; five brothers and sisters; his father and mother-in-law, Jeff and Joan Kirchner; 13 nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins that loved him.
Mike was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harold Martin aka the Big Guy.
The Memorial Service will be held at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 6:00 PM. The visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.
Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Rd. Menasha 720-0314
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019