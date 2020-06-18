Michael A. Langacker
Michael A. Langacker

Menasha - Mike Langacker, 68, passed away on June 17, 2020. A private family service will be held tomorrow (Saturday June 20). Due to current COVID-19 conditions, friends and guests are invited to live stream the family service at the Westgor Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11:00 AM.

Westgor Funeral Home 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
