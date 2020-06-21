Michael A. Langacker
1951 - 2020
Michael A. Langacker

Menasha - Michael A. Langacker, 68, a man of great integrity and faith, passed away June 17 after a month-long battle with meningitis. Family was at his side. A quiet man, Mike did not seek the spotlight but preferred to build the stage for others to occupy. He was a rock of strength to Debra, his wife of 47 years. As an engaged father, he led by example and created a moral foundation for his children Curtis, Laura, and Gregory. Those who knew him best benefited from his dry wit.

Mike was born in Fond du Lac to Dorothy & Harold Langacker. He enjoyed traveling, reading, discussing sports, politics, and current events. He was a long-standing member of First United Methodist Church of Neenah/Menasha where he had chaired the Trustees and the Finance Committee and was a member of the Church Council. Mike was also on the Grants Committee of the Wisconsin Methodist Foundation. As a Boy Scout leader, he enjoyed many outdoor activities with Troop 43. He retired in 2014 after 34 years as a pressman with Menasha Corporation.

Survivors include his wife Debra Langacker, sons Curtis (Katherine) Langacker and Gregory Langacker of Neenah, daughter Laura Horst of Austin, TX; granddaughter Amelia Langacker; siblings Sharon Adams, Larry Langacker, Ronald (Barbara) Langacker; in-laws Bob and Barb Ritchie, Jeff and Mary Ritchie, Mike Ritchie, Terri & Glenn Bulman, Tim and Conni Ritchie, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, sister-in-law LuAnn Langacker, nephew David Langacker and parents in-law Robert and Dorothy Ritchie.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, June 20 at Westgor Funeral Home in Neenah. If you'd like to honor Mike, consider making a donation in Mike's memory to First United Methodist Church of Neenah/Menasha or to the Boy Scouts of America.

The family would like to thank the medical staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital, especially the rehab unit and the ICU. Mike told Deb they were all "top notch".

Sweet dreams, Billybop.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave; 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Westgor’s Funeral Home Facebook
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Deb, I am so sorry for your loss.
Julie Skalmoski
June 20, 2020
I was so sad to hear of Mike's passing. My thoughts and prayers to Debbie and their children. He was such a great guy.

Pat Langacker
June 20, 2020
I was shocked and saddened this morning when I saw the obituary in the paper. I worked with Mike for 15 years at Neenah Printing/Menasha Corporation. He was "one of the good ones" and will be sorely missed. It's true, he would bend over backwards to help you out. Mike was definitely "old school." A true loss. My sympathy to his family.
Pete Kamps
Friend
June 19, 2020
Ron and Barbara, I am so sorry for your loss. May you have many wonderful memories to share with family and friends. Sincere condolences.
Ann Galle
June 19, 2020
Dear Debra and family, we are so very sorry to hear of Mike's passing. He will be dearly missed. Please know that your entire family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Tara Schipferling
Friend
June 19, 2020
Sorry for the Langacker loss . I work with Mike for years at Neenah Printing/Menasha Corp prayers with you

Joe Van Veghel
Friend
June 19, 2020
New Years Eve celebrations were especially entertaining with Mikes extensive knowledge of history, politics, and trivia, just to name a few. He will be missed by so many. My condolences and prayers for Deb and family. Deb and Randy Sedo
Debra Sedo
Friend
June 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mike's passing. We had worked together at Neenah Printing for many years.
Gary Reader
Friend
June 18, 2020
A friendly and supportive face that I have seen throughout all my years at First United. Thank you for your kindness! You will be missed!
Good and loving Lord, please watch over our church brothers and sisters, the Langackers, as they journey through this transition. May they find peace and comfort knowing You have taken our dear friend into Your loving arms. God Bless this family!
Brittney Maehl
June 18, 2020
Uncle Larry - Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
We Love you
Michelle Casetta
Family
