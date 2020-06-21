Michael A. Langacker
Menasha - Michael A. Langacker, 68, a man of great integrity and faith, passed away June 17 after a month-long battle with meningitis. Family was at his side. A quiet man, Mike did not seek the spotlight but preferred to build the stage for others to occupy. He was a rock of strength to Debra, his wife of 47 years. As an engaged father, he led by example and created a moral foundation for his children Curtis, Laura, and Gregory. Those who knew him best benefited from his dry wit.
Mike was born in Fond du Lac to Dorothy & Harold Langacker. He enjoyed traveling, reading, discussing sports, politics, and current events. He was a long-standing member of First United Methodist Church of Neenah/Menasha where he had chaired the Trustees and the Finance Committee and was a member of the Church Council. Mike was also on the Grants Committee of the Wisconsin Methodist Foundation. As a Boy Scout leader, he enjoyed many outdoor activities with Troop 43. He retired in 2014 after 34 years as a pressman with Menasha Corporation.
Survivors include his wife Debra Langacker, sons Curtis (Katherine) Langacker and Gregory Langacker of Neenah, daughter Laura Horst of Austin, TX; granddaughter Amelia Langacker; siblings Sharon Adams, Larry Langacker, Ronald (Barbara) Langacker; in-laws Bob and Barb Ritchie, Jeff and Mary Ritchie, Mike Ritchie, Terri & Glenn Bulman, Tim and Conni Ritchie, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, sister-in-law LuAnn Langacker, nephew David Langacker and parents in-law Robert and Dorothy Ritchie.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, June 20 at Westgor Funeral Home in Neenah. If you'd like to honor Mike, consider making a donation in Mike's memory to First United Methodist Church of Neenah/Menasha or to the Boy Scouts of America.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital, especially the rehab unit and the ICU. Mike told Deb they were all "top notch".
Sweet dreams, Billybop.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave; 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Menasha - Michael A. Langacker, 68, a man of great integrity and faith, passed away June 17 after a month-long battle with meningitis. Family was at his side. A quiet man, Mike did not seek the spotlight but preferred to build the stage for others to occupy. He was a rock of strength to Debra, his wife of 47 years. As an engaged father, he led by example and created a moral foundation for his children Curtis, Laura, and Gregory. Those who knew him best benefited from his dry wit.
Mike was born in Fond du Lac to Dorothy & Harold Langacker. He enjoyed traveling, reading, discussing sports, politics, and current events. He was a long-standing member of First United Methodist Church of Neenah/Menasha where he had chaired the Trustees and the Finance Committee and was a member of the Church Council. Mike was also on the Grants Committee of the Wisconsin Methodist Foundation. As a Boy Scout leader, he enjoyed many outdoor activities with Troop 43. He retired in 2014 after 34 years as a pressman with Menasha Corporation.
Survivors include his wife Debra Langacker, sons Curtis (Katherine) Langacker and Gregory Langacker of Neenah, daughter Laura Horst of Austin, TX; granddaughter Amelia Langacker; siblings Sharon Adams, Larry Langacker, Ronald (Barbara) Langacker; in-laws Bob and Barb Ritchie, Jeff and Mary Ritchie, Mike Ritchie, Terri & Glenn Bulman, Tim and Conni Ritchie, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, sister-in-law LuAnn Langacker, nephew David Langacker and parents in-law Robert and Dorothy Ritchie.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, June 20 at Westgor Funeral Home in Neenah. If you'd like to honor Mike, consider making a donation in Mike's memory to First United Methodist Church of Neenah/Menasha or to the Boy Scouts of America.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital, especially the rehab unit and the ICU. Mike told Deb they were all "top notch".
Sweet dreams, Billybop.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave; 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Jun. 21, 2020.