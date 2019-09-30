|
Michael A. Smolcich
Appleton - Michael A. Smolcich (Mike), 68, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019. He was born on October 18th, 1950, in Wakefield, MI, son of the late Michael and Darlene (Bierbrodt) Smolcich. Mike attended Wakefield High School where he excelled in several sports, earning many awards for basketball, track & field, baseball, and football. Graduating in 1968, Mike then attended UW Madison where he played football for the Wisconsin badgers.
After college, Mike and his father started their own electrical business, Mikelectric, in Wakefield. In 1984, he began working as a master electrician for Town & Country Electric in Appleton, WI, and in 2000 he accepted a position as a project manager with Michels Power, where he worked until his retirement in 2016.
Mike married JoAnn Pavlovich on June 14th, 1975. They were blessed with three children and four grandchildren with another on the way, and enjoyed 44 years of marriage. Mike was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, Appleton. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and spending time up north at his hunting camp. Mike was an animal lover and always had a special place in his heart for dogs, especially his yellow lab, Sammy. He was also a big Packer fan and enjoyed cheering on his favorite team each game day.
Mike was survived by his loving wife, JoAnn; his three children: Becky (Michael) Smolcich, Amy (Jerry) Dolash, and Tony (Abby) Smolcich; three grandchildren: Jeramy, Jamy, and Blake; sister, Judy Negro; four brothers: Jack (Julie), Tony (Debbie), Michael, and Matt (Lori) Ringsmuth; sister in-law, Janice Williams; and his brother in-law, Mike Pavlovich. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. He was further preceded in death by his sister, Jane Marie; granddaughter, Peyton; father in-law and mother in-law: Mike and Virginia Pavlovich; sister in-law, Bobbi Pavlovich; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Mass of Christian burial for Mike will be held on Friday, October 4th, at 11:00 AM at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 222 E. Fremont Street, Appleton, with Fr. Joseph Dorner officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Friday morning beginning at 9:00 until 10:45 AM, with Mass to begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Appleton.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Cherry Meadows, who took such excellent care of Mike in his final days.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 30, 2019