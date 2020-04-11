|
Michael C. "Mick" Hopfensperger
Menasha - Michael (Mick) C. Hopfensperger, 71, of Menasha, passed away on April 8th, 2020 in peacefully at home in his sleep.
Mick was born in Neenah to Lillian and Clayton Hopfensperger on January 26th, 1949. He went to school at St. Mary's Central in Menasha. He married Debra Gaulke on April 12. 1975 at St. Mary's, Menasha. He retired from the Town of Menasha Water Department where he had 38 years of dedicated service. He had a deep love for stock car racing and cars in general, as well as visiting his favorite waitresses (restaurants) and drinking coffee, and talking with his friends about stock car racing and anything having to do with cars. His stock car received many trophies and was one of his crowning achievements.
Mick is survived by Michael J. Hopfensperger (Amy), Debra Abendschein (1st spouse), Mary Lenz-Schreiner (Herb), Lindell Nabbefeld (Tom), Bill Hopfensperger, Cindy Hainer (Tim), David Hopfensperger (Laura), Pat Gross, and his greatest friends Jo and Robbie Starkey. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and a plethora of friends.
Mick is preceded in death by his father Clayton, mother Lillian (Tietz), brother-in-law David C. Lenz Jr., nephew Eric Gross, sister Jean Gross, and nephew Tommy Nabbefeld.
Memorials may be given to the Mick Hopfensperger family. A donation will be made to his favorite small businesses that are affected by current events.
The family of Mick wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Weiss and the staff at ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center, Peabody Manor support staff, Theda Clark Hospital Neenah Location, and the Starkey family for keeping him safe and loved.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held for the family at St. John the Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Matt Gilkerson of Encounter Church, officiating. A celebration of life will follow when restrictions are lifted, with details to follow via social media and word of mouth.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020