Michael Carl Dahms

Appleton - Michael Carl Dahms, age 67, found comfort in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, October 22nd, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born to Carlton and Margaret Dahms on September 1st, 1953 in Neenah, WI. Michael attended Trinity Grade School and graduated from Menasha High class of 1971. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Army where he devoted 5 years to our Country. He then met the love of his life, Marge, at UW-Fox Valley where they went on to spend 42 treasured years together.

He lived by four principles: God, Family, Country, and the perfect lawn complete with a charcoal grill. Michael was an avid collector, loved cheering on Wisconsin sports, and enjoyed hosting family cookouts. Every summer brought new adventures in Door County with his family.

Michael had unwavering faith that led him to Faith Lutheran Church where he was an Elder. Here he found a dear friend in Pastor Dan Thews, where they spent many hours growing their faith through the Word.

He is survived by his wife Marge, daughter Libby (Matthew) Brunner, son Reed (Laura) Dahms, and his beloved grandson Henry Boy; brother Daniel (Margaret) Dahms and their children Nathan (Anne) Dahms, Heather (Andy) Cleveland, and Becky Dahms; brother-in-law Daniel (Julie) Beyer and their children Jenna and Jordan; brother-in-law Joel (Lisa) Beyer and their children Brandon (Charity) Banker, Angela (Christopher) Walker, Elizabeth Beyer, Veda (Zach) Stuck; sister-in-law Kathleen (Tom) Luedtke and their sons Jacob and Graham; sister-in-law Jean Beyer (Mike).

Proceeded in death by his parents, stepmother Tess, and in-laws Vernon and Carmen Beyer.

There will be a celebration of Michael's life open to the public on Tuesday, October 27th, from 4:00 - 7:00PM at Valley Funeral Home with a special prayer at 6:00PM. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required. A separate private family service will be held. Memorials to Michael's favorite causes may be directed to Valley Funeral Home. Michael's family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Doctor's Munson, Schaefer, Cheng, and Bergstrom and their supporting staff.

Michael touched the hearts of everyone he met with his humor and quick wit. Above all else, he was a devoted husband, loving father, and proud Grandpa. When bad things happen, some may say, "why me?" In his final days, Michael said, "If my life can bring someone closer to God, then why not me? It's not my will, it's His will."








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Valley Funeral Home

2 entries
October 24, 2020
Thinking of you guys. So many summer memories with Mike. He will be missed. I’m sure there’s already a Leines open and a campfire stoked up there.
Ashley Kumrow
Neighbor
October 24, 2020
We are saddened to hear of the loss of Mike. Sending our love to you Marge.
Joyce Hackbarth
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

