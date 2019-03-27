|
|
Michael D. Miller
Neenah - Mike Miller, age 62 of Neenah, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, after an afternoon ice fishing at his favorite spot. Mike was born in Appleton on January 17, 1957, the son of Roger and Nancy (Flanigan) Miller who reside in Appleton.
Mike's greatest happiness and deepest love was for his wife and family. Throughout his life, Mike found great joy in the outdoors; fishing, hunting, and camping with friends and family. He inspired a similar love of nature in his grandchildren who treasured their time with him. From the first day they met, Mike and Mary enjoyed live music together. He loved working with his hands and was dedicated to producing excellence in any task he took on. Mike was an active member of The Core, St. Peter and Martin Luther churches, where he made everyone he met feel welcome and cared for. All who knew Mike remember him best for his caring, compassionate personality; always sharing a hug, his warm heart, and big smile for everyone.
In addition to his parents, Mike is survived by his wife: Mary Miller of Neenah; three daughters: Stacey (Justin) Stewartson of Milwaukee, Krista (Bryan) Bieniek of Manchester, Maryland, and Alissa Miller of Milwaukee; four grandchildren: Thea and Gabriel Stewartson and Birch and Asher Bieniek; two brothers: Tom (Jill Van Groll) Miller of Kaukauna and Larry (Bonnie) Miller of Stockbridge; his mother-in-law: Orla Schmidt of Neenah; and by Mary's siblings: Doug (Eunice) Schmidt of Neenah, Kathryn (Frank) Bloomer of Appleton, and John Schmidt of Neenah. Mike is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law: David Schmidt.
The Christian Funeral Service for Mike will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, March 29, 2019, at The Core, located at 222 W. Franklin Street in Appleton. Family and friends are invited to gather at The Core on Friday from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
For more information or to share a memory of Mike, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 27, 2019