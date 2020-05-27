|
|
Michael D. "Mike" Pagel
Appleton - Michael David Pagel, 65, of Appleton, passed away on May 24, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at his home in Appleton.
Mike was born in Neenah, WI to Kenneth and Mary (Leach) Pagel on November 30, 1954. He graduated from Fox Valley Lutheran and worked at Appleton Papers/Appvion for over 25 years. He served in the Army and National Guard. Mike was an ordained pastor by World Christianship Ministries and enjoyed visiting local assisted living facilities to share the word of his Lord and Savior. Mike loved flying Cessna's and reaching out across the world with his Ham radio. He also enjoyed fishing, family gatherings, spreading humor, writing poetry, watching the birds, reading, attending Packer and Badger games, live concerts and visiting his furry friends at Bark and Brew.
Mike is survived by his first love, his soulmate, Amy. Mike is also survived by ex-wife Wendy Krueger, his children Kenneth (Kelly) Pagel, Timothy (Kristin) Pagel, Kristin (Jason) Marquette and Benjamin Pagel, his parents Ken and Mary Pagel, brothers Tom (Debbie) Pagel, Dan (Lisa) Pagel, Doug (Karen) Pagel and sister Laurie (Don) Stevens, and grandchildren Eli, Nick, Lily, Evelyn, Raven, Hunter, Maci, and Brantley.
Mike is preceded in death by his grandparents Authur and Lillian Pagel and Sherburn and Neysal Leach.
Mike's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Thedacare Cancer Center, Thedacare Hospice, Home Instead and everyone else involved in caring for Mike.
Instead of a funeral, Mike requested a Celebration of Life with Jim Mattek and Rich Engle officiating at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Mike requested any memorial donations be given to local humane societies or animal rescue.
To share a memory about Mike, please visit hovcremation.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 27 to May 31, 2020