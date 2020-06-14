Michael Dennis O'Brien



Indianapolis - Michael Dennis O'Brien (March 6, 1952 - June 13, 2020) passed away peacefully at home in Indianapolis surrounded by family, from complications related to esophageal cancer. Born in 1952 as the fifth child of thirteen on a family farm in Manawa, Wisconsin, Michael earned a journalism degree from the University of Wisconsin - Madison, where he met his future wife, Jackie Nytes. After graduating, he spent 2 years in the Peace Corps in Northern India as a Dairy Extension Agent, an experience that guided him and helped form his focus on supporting others throughout his life. Moving to Indianapolis in 1978, he worked for the Farm Bureau Co-Op and Elanco, focusing on marketing. In 1988, he and his youngest brother Joel purchased a franchise of a local printing company from another Wisconsin Badger, John Colombe. Through mergers with other family-owned businesses and hard work, they established Printing Partners as one of the top printers in the Indianapolis area, building relationships and forging a corporate identity as a supporter and patron of the Arts.



Those relationships often extended beyond printing, with Michael serving on the Board of Directors of The Indianapolis Ballet, American Pianists Association, Storytelling Arts, and The Indianapolis Violin Competition, as well as the Parish and School Councils at his parish, St. Joan of Arc. He leant his business expertise to chairing numerous fundraisers for local organizations, including French Market and Reverse Raffle at St. Joan of Arc. Known to be an energetic dancer and wonderful host, he and his family opened their home as a homestay experience, providing scores of students from across the world a family while studying in Indianapolis. That generosity extended far beyond his home, as Michael gladly acted as mentor for dozens across his parish and business communities. His focus on sharing his knowledge and the joy he received from the success of those he supported continued through his illness. He is survived by his wife Jackie, his son Patrick, his 6 brothers and 6 sisters, and his mother-in-law Bette.



Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17th from 4pm - 8pm at Crown Hill Cemetery. Funeral will be at St. Joan of Arc Church in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 18th at 10:30am. A Celebration of Life will take place July 4th at St. Patrick's Parish in Lebanon, Wisconsin. Though he loved fresh flowers, donations to the arts organizations he worked with would be a lasting gift.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store