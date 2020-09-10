Michael DeWitt
Menasha - Michael Gordon DeWitt, a resident of Menasha, Wisconsin for most of his adult life passed away on September 8th, 2020 at the age of 65. Mike beat cancer by how he lived, with the love of his family and friends, with a smile on his face and a wave to the neighbors as they passed by.
Mike was born January 21st, 1955 in Baraboo, WI son of Marion Orville, and Bethel DeWitt. After being raised in Crandon, Wi, Mike later joined the US army where he served at Fort Carson. During a leave, he met the love of his life Cindy, and they were later married at Church of God in Crandon WI on December 24th, 1974. They raised five wonderful children, loved twenty-one grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
After the military, Mike began working at Central Paper in 1975. He worked at the Menasha facility for 42 years. He loved the people that he worked with and often came home with stories of his day.
Mike had a big, generous heart and when he wasn't working in his garage on his latest project, he was either fixing something for someone or helping a neighbor with their snow or yard. He lived life to the fullest and was always willing to help someone in need. Mike's greatest feat was making everyone feel welcome and you could feel the love every time he saw you.
Mike DeWitt was preceded in death by his parents Orville and Bethel, his brother Marion Arthur, and a granddaughter Selena Shaye Martinez.
Mike is survived by his loving wife Cindy; their children Shannon (Thomas) Moran, Michael, Heather (Pedro) Martinez, Erin (Jon) Grulke, and Patrick (Bree) DeWitt ;their grandchildren Zachary, Michaela, Samantha, and Jacob Moran; Michael and Lillian DeWitt; Lucas, Hailey, and Isaiah Lind; Malina, Brandon, Isabel, Miguel, Brady, Mario, Jaxon, Sebastian, and Mariana Martinez; Amber Ebben and Novah DeWitt; their great grandchildren Jack Burns and Gabriella Miling. Mike is also survived by his sibilings Robert (Edna), Orville (Mary), Judy (Jim) Murphy, and Linda (Keith) Gade, and also his extended children Todd, Duncan, and John Huettl; Laurie Graupner and also his little buddy Justin Huettl. He is further survived by Ben and Charlie, his pet squirrels.
A memorial of Mike's life will be held at a later date. Wichmann Funeral Homes, Laemmrich Chapel is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
.
To the Love of My Life...
I guess God needed a Great Handyman up there and your Mom & Dad needed you back. It is their gain and my Greatest Loss. You truly were the Best thing that ever happened in my life and I will Thank God every day for You. You touched so many people's Hearts and they were better because of You. I will make sure to let the kids know they were ALL your Favorite! My Heart is Broken, and I miss you terribly, but I rejoice in the knowledge you are resting in God's Arms. I will Love You Always and Forever. And I know I will see you again and we can once again fulfill our Dreams.
I Love You Always. Your Ice Cube Queen,
Cindy