Michael E. Janikowski
Brillion - Michael Emil Janikowski age 60, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020 at Theda Care Appleton Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. He was born on December 24, 1959 to Emil and Lorraine (Fenski) Janikowski in Neenah, WI.
Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors and spending time with his son and friends fishing. He worked for ESSITY (WI Tissue Mills) for 40 years.
Mike is survived by his son, Andrew Janikowski; parents: Emil and Lorraine Janikowski; brothers: Dennis (Colleen) Janikowski, Thomas (Jenny) Janikowski; nephew, Josh (Angie) Janikowski; niece, Lindsey Janikowski; and many friends on the shores of Lake Winnebago and beyond.
A Memorial Service will be held at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home at 4:00 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020. The visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the hour of service. A celebration of life gathering will follow the service at Waverly Beach. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.
Mike's family would like to thank the staff in the Theda Care AMC ICU for the compassion and great care provided to Mike and his family.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020