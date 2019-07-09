|
Michael E. Peck
Neenah - Michael E. Peck, age 66, died an unfortunate death on Saturday, July 6, 2019, following an auto accident. He was born September 14, 1952 in Neenah, son of the late Robert and Helen (Witbrod) Peck.
Mike married Mary Hoerning on Sept 26,2004. He worked at Neenah Paper for 32 until his retirement. Mike enjoyed traveling, gambling, fishing, working on his Corvette with his son and spending time outside with his grandkids and his chickens. There wasn't much that Mike couldn't fix or have fun taking apart.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; his son, Steven (Stacy) Peck; mother, Helen Peck; brother, Jim (Judy) Peck; stepchildren: Chris Van Heuklon, Angela (Ray) Ermis, Ray J (Jessica) Kain; grandchildren: Andrew, Joey, Breanna, Jayden, Melinda, Kenzie and Kailyn; and great-grandchildren: Rylan and Zeppelin. Mike was preceded in death by his father; a son, Justin Peck; brother, Greg Peck; sister, Barbara Kealy; a nephew, Eric Zentner; and a step-daughter, Diana Sievers.
The funeral service will be held at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM. The visitation will be held on Sunday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Monday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.
