Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Jezeski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Edward "Mickey" Jezeski


1975 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Edward "Mickey" Jezeski Obituary
Michael Edward "Mickey" Jezeski

Freedom - Michael Edward "Mickey" Jezeski, of Freedom, passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2020. He was born January 10, 1975. He was given many different names by the family, including: Mike, Mikey, Mickey, Pickle, and Uncle "Ike".

Mickey spent most of his life in his home town of Black Creek, WI. He attended Seymour High School. He was a member of Community Bible Church in Black Creek.

When Mickey was little, he was an avid fan of Mickey Mouse Club, Mork n Mindy, Sesame Street. He also always said, "And if a tractor ain't red, it ain't a tractor".

As an adult Pickle became a fan of the Green Bay Packers, listening to "The Duke", The Great Willie Nelson, The Beatles, Watching Sponge Bob, and going to auctions. Recently getting his driver's license was one of his proudest accomplishments, and he was beaming from ear to ear while framing his certificate. Having many talents; specifically drawing and restoring antiques. His great-niece, Bell, had received one of his projects, a rocking chair.

Mike is survived by his parents: Roger and Roberta Jezeski; sister, Sarah "Bear" (Beau) Jezeski-Stevens; four brothers: "Big" Mike (Jill) Jezeski, John (Crystal) Jezeski, Todd (Diane) Jezeski, and Chris Jezeski; sister, Anna Jezeski; favorite niece, Rachel "Space Girl" Jezeski, closest to his heart great-niece, Ara "Bell" Jezeski; best cousins: Reneen (Dan) Koester, Bob (Jennifer) Johnson; special cousins: RJ (Cheyanne) Wellner, Jacob Wellner, Dylan Koester. Further survived by his uncle, Rene La Fond; favorite aunt, Rachel Olofson; long-time family friend, Kay Jeidy, and many other relatives and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents: Almira and Melvin La Fond, Alex and Irene Jezeski, great-auntie, Em Dunphy; uncles, Butch, Ken, and Terry Jezeski, Rod La Fond, and John Olofson; and former brother-in-law, Scotty Maertz.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00 pm until the funeral service at 7:00 pm with Pastor Levi Rocke officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to Mike's family at https://www.muehlboettcher.com

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Mickey's memory and can be sent to Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home.

Special thanks to Pastor Levi Rocke, Tracy Geiger, Dan and Reenen Koester, and Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home for all of their help.

Mike, we will never know or understand the personal demons you felt you had, we can only hope you're at peace now. Love, Mom, Dad, Sarah, Beau, and "Little" Rachel.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent