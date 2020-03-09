|
Michael Edward "Mickey" Jezeski
Freedom - Michael Edward "Mickey" Jezeski, of Freedom, passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2020. He was born January 10, 1975. He was given many different names by the family, including: Mike, Mikey, Mickey, Pickle, and Uncle "Ike".
Mickey spent most of his life in his home town of Black Creek, WI. He attended Seymour High School. He was a member of Community Bible Church in Black Creek.
When Mickey was little, he was an avid fan of Mickey Mouse Club, Mork n Mindy, Sesame Street. He also always said, "And if a tractor ain't red, it ain't a tractor".
As an adult Pickle became a fan of the Green Bay Packers, listening to "The Duke", The Great Willie Nelson, The Beatles, Watching Sponge Bob, and going to auctions. Recently getting his driver's license was one of his proudest accomplishments, and he was beaming from ear to ear while framing his certificate. Having many talents; specifically drawing and restoring antiques. His great-niece, Bell, had received one of his projects, a rocking chair.
Mike is survived by his parents: Roger and Roberta Jezeski; sister, Sarah "Bear" (Beau) Jezeski-Stevens; four brothers: "Big" Mike (Jill) Jezeski, John (Crystal) Jezeski, Todd (Diane) Jezeski, and Chris Jezeski; sister, Anna Jezeski; favorite niece, Rachel "Space Girl" Jezeski, closest to his heart great-niece, Ara "Bell" Jezeski; best cousins: Reneen (Dan) Koester, Bob (Jennifer) Johnson; special cousins: RJ (Cheyanne) Wellner, Jacob Wellner, Dylan Koester. Further survived by his uncle, Rene La Fond; favorite aunt, Rachel Olofson; long-time family friend, Kay Jeidy, and many other relatives and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents: Almira and Melvin La Fond, Alex and Irene Jezeski, great-auntie, Em Dunphy; uncles, Butch, Ken, and Terry Jezeski, Rod La Fond, and John Olofson; and former brother-in-law, Scotty Maertz.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00 pm until the funeral service at 7:00 pm with Pastor Levi Rocke officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to Mike's family at https://www.muehlboettcher.com
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Mickey's memory and can be sent to Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home.
Special thanks to Pastor Levi Rocke, Tracy Geiger, Dan and Reenen Koester, and Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home for all of their help.
Mike, we will never know or understand the personal demons you felt you had, we can only hope you're at peace now. Love, Mom, Dad, Sarah, Beau, and "Little" Rachel.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020