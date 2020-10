Michael GobleNeenah - Michael "Mike" A. Goble, 69, died on October 9, 2020, at Theda Care in Neenah. Mike was born on November 11, 1950, in Sycamore, IL, the son of the late Theodore and Garnet (Jakes) Goble.A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020, with a visitation from 9:00 AM -11:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 324 Nicolet Blvd., Menasha. Please visit hovcremation.com to express online condolences and for a full obituary,