Michael Huolihan
Kaukauna - Michael J. Huolihan, 76, passed away due to complications of COVID-19 after a battle with Alzheimer's on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Mike was born on November 9, 1943 to Beau and Mildred (Plutz) Huolihan. He was a veteran having served in the US Army. Mike was a chef for over 50 years, working at various locations, including Butte Des Mortes Country Club, AAL, Alex's Crown, and the Paper Valley Hotel. His passion for the culinary arts earned him many awards, of which he was very proud of. In his free time, Mike enjoyed spending time at the cabin, cutting wood, and hunting. Mike was the family "grill master" and even created his wellknown seasoning blend, Huolihan's Continental Seasoning. Most importantly, the time he spent with his family and friends will always be cherished.
Mike is survived by his son Ryan (Ilona) Huolihan, grandchildren; Addison and Brecken Huolihan, the love of his life with whom he spent 37 years with, Rose Franzke, and her children; Scott (Dawn) Franzke and their son Clayton, Stacy (Kurt) Anderson, and their daughters Alyssa and Emily Anderson. Mike is further survived by his siblings; Gordon (Jan) Huolihan, Anna Kading, Joyce (Ron) Haberland, Ginny (Harvey) Judkins, George (Sue) Huolihan, sisters-in-law; Nancy Huolihan and Claire Huolihan, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Clifford and David, and his brother-in-law, Earl Kading.
The funeral service for Mike will be livestreamed on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the VERKUILEN VAN DEURZEN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME FACEBOOK PAGE, Due to the current pandemic. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established, or donations can be made to St. Paul Elder Services in Michael's name.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Mike's niece, Jaci Haakonson, for her support to Rose throughout his journey. We are so grateful to St. Paul Elder Services for their kind-hearted and compassionate care. They treated Mike with dignity and respect- we will be forever grateful for their dedication to his physical and spiritual needs.
Honey, you were the love of my life. Keep the light on for me, I will always love you.