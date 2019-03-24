Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ihlenfeldt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Ihlenfeldt


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Ihlenfeldt Obituary
Michael Ihlenfeldt

Appleton - Michael Ihlenfeldt of Appleton WI passed away on Wed March 20th 2019. He was 76, born on May 26,1942. He was a loved and loving father, grandfather, uncle, brother, friend, coach, and mentor. He loved the outdoors, and sharing it with his friends and family. He was a sportsman and respected the beauty of nature. He was a warrior in his battle. He loved living life and giving up was never an option. He always looked forward to the next opportunity to spend time with a friend, play with his grandkids, or tell a joke. He liked to make people laugh and enjoyed bringing smiles to people's faces. He will be dearly missed.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.