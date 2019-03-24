|
|
Michael Ihlenfeldt
Appleton - Michael Ihlenfeldt of Appleton WI passed away on Wed March 20th 2019. He was 76, born on May 26,1942. He was a loved and loving father, grandfather, uncle, brother, friend, coach, and mentor. He loved the outdoors, and sharing it with his friends and family. He was a sportsman and respected the beauty of nature. He was a warrior in his battle. He loved living life and giving up was never an option. He always looked forward to the next opportunity to spend time with a friend, play with his grandkids, or tell a joke. He liked to make people laugh and enjoyed bringing smiles to people's faces. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 24, 2019