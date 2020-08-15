Michael J. Greenwood
Kaukauna - Michael J. Greenwood, age 68, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. He was born in Green Bay, WI on December 14, 1951 to the late George and Kathleen (Dernbach) Greenwood. Michael married Joyce Wulterkens on September 27, 1974 at Sacred Heart Parish in Sherwood. He worked as a machinist at Stockbridge Engineering until his retirement in 2017.
Michael is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joyce; children: Amy (Todd Zierer), Matthew, Steven (Jeannine), and George R. Greenwood, all of Kaukauna; grandchildren: Zachary, Mariah, and Macayla; siblings: Mary (Dave) Van Wychen, George "Bud" (Carmen) Greenwood, Beth (Don) Young, Chris (JoAnn) Greenwood, Paul (Kim) Greenwood, Pat (Gretchen) Greenwood, and Susan (Joel) Powers; and sister-in-law, Jean Lewis. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and special friends: Brian and Kathy Traynor, William and Kristie Muniz Morales, and Chris Stumpf.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Greenwood; and brothers-in-law: Jerry Lewis and Edward Wulterkens.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Bruce Corey officiating. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
The family would like to thank staff at Appleton Medical Center and Theda Clark. Also Kaukauna Fire, Police & Rescue Departments
Dad will always be remembered for his stories and random facts.
Ich liebe dich