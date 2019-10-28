|
Michael J. Guyette
New London - Michael J. Guyette "Critter", age 62 of New London, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah surrounded by his family. Mike was born on May 2, 1957 to Harland and Edna (Eagan) Guyette in New London. He was united in marriage to Alice Zeinert on May 1, 1976 in Fremont. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping at Pine Grove. He worked at Neenah Foundry for 36 years. Mike and Alice enjoyed traveling, grilling and gardening fresh vegetables.
Mike is survived by his wife, Alice; mother, Edna Guyette; children, Nancy Hostettler and Ann (Brian) Du Chateau; grandchildren, Allisa (Daniel) Dawson, Trent, Elizabeth, Hunter and Blake; great-granddaughter, Evelyn; mother-in-law, Irene Zeinert; siblings, Ken Guyette, Dorie (Gary) Konetzke , Jody (Kathi) Guyette and Lorie (Todd) Guyes; sister-in-law, Brenda Guyette and brothers-in-law, Dale (Dawn) Zeinert, Harvey (Tammy) Zeinert and Kevin (Bonnie) Zeinert. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Harland; brothers, Larry and Marvin; father-in-law, Eugene Zeinert; paternal grandparents, Fred and Jeanette Guyette; maternal grandparents, Oral and Grace Eagan and special friend, Marv Harris.
The funeral service for Mike will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Rev. William Heiges officiating. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home and also on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Most Precious Blood Cemetery in New London.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Dr. Joel McCauley, the ICU nursing staff, nurse Ryan, Aurora Cancer Team and also his Pine Grove Camping Family for all the prayers, love and support shown to Mike and his family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019