Michael J. Nabbefeld
Appleton - Michael J. "Mike" Nabbefeld, age 76, of Appleton, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born on July 14, 1944 to the late George and Katherine (Roovers) Nabbefeld in Appleton. Mike married the love of his life, Anne Krautkramer on October 6, 1973. Mike enjoyed reading, wood working, spending time with dogs, working on old cars, and gardening (growing vegetables and blueberries).
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Anne; his children Michelle (Jason) Behun of Blaine, Minnesota, and Jeff (Ashley) Nabbefeld of Appleton; his grandchildren: Brayden and Ethan Behun; his sister-in-law Bonnie Nabbefeld; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother David Nabbefeld.
A memorial service for Mike will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at BRETTSCHNEIDER TRETTIN NICKEL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 606 N. Oneida Street, Appleton. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Per the governor's mandate, face coverings must be worn inside the funeral home.
A live stream of Mike's service may be watched at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 by clicking or entering this link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/11027233