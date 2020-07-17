1/1
Michael James "Mike" Bourassa
1949 - 2020
Michael "Mike" James Bourassa

Appleton - Michael "Mike" James Bourassa, age 71, of Appleton, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Mike was born to the late Willard and Myrtle (Long) Bourassa on February 3, 1949 in Appleton. He graduated from Appleton High School in 1967. In 1968, Mike joined the United States Navy to serve his Country. He worked many years at Mid America Tag and Label and retired from Menasha Corporation. Mike enjoyed fishing, attending packer games, and doing scratch-off tickets.

Mike is survived by his brothers: John (Dana) Bourassa, Joe (Terri) Bourassa, and Pat (Patty) Bourassa; nieces and nephews: Chris (Nicole), Drew (Heidi), Sarah (Frank), Sam (Angie), Luke (significant other Rachel), Peter (fiancé Katie), Patrick, and Matthew; and many great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary.

A funeral service for Mike will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at BRETTSCHNEIDER TRETTIN NICKEL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 606 N. Oneida Street, Appleton. Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
